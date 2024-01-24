 Zee approaches NCLT, SIAC after Sony terminates $10 billion merger deal | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 24 2024 15:58:03
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.15 3.88%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,455.85 1.98%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 999.20 -2.94%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,674.50 1.97%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 246.20 3.49%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Zee approaches NCLT, SIAC after Sony terminates $10 billion merger deal
Back Back
Breaking News

Zee approaches NCLT, SIAC after Sony terminates $10 billion merger deal

 Livemint

Zee approaches NCLT, SIAC after Sony terminates $10 billion merger deal

Mint ImagePremium
Mint Image

Zee approaches NCLT, SIAC after Sony terminates $10 billion merger deal

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 24 Jan 2024, 05:23 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App