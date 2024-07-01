Hello User
Zee assigns additional charge of music business to film head Umesh Bansal

Zee assigns additional charge of music business to film head Umesh Bansal

Lata Jha

The move aligns with Zee's resource optimization strategy, aiming to synergize the movies and music businesses for growth.

Punit Goenka, managing director and CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises. (File Photo: Mint)

NEW DELHI:ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has given Umesh Bansal additional responsibility for the music business while retaining his role as chief business officer of the movie business. Bansal will continue to report to managing director and chief executive Punit Goenka.

The move aligns with the company's resource optimization strategy, aiming to synergize the movies and music businesses for growth, according to a statement on Monday.

Anurag Bedi, previously leading the music business, will be assigned new responsibilities soon, Zee said.

“The movies business continues to play a strategic part in the company’s portfolio, while the music business aims to fortify its stronghold in the market and further enhance its monetization avenues through the prism of profitability," according to the statement.

“The company aims to derive the synergistic benefits between the businesses to enhance the profitability levels, in line with its strategic priorities centred on frugality, optimization and a sharp focus on quality content."

Over the past few months, Zee has seen a series of senior-level exits, including Rahul Johri, president of business; Punit Misra, president of content and international markets; Nitin Mittal, president and group chief technology officer; and Shariq Patel, chief business officer, Zee Studios.

In February, Zee had said it was charting a three-pronged approach—cutting costs, reducing overlaps between businesses, and enhancing quality to regain margins—after its merger with Sony Pictures Entertainment collapsed.

Read Here: Zee and Sony split up. Now, streaming studios are sulking

The company reported a net profit of 13.35 crore for the quarter ended March, compared with a loss of 196 crore in the corresponding period last year. Total income increased by 3% to 2,185 crore.

Last month, the board of Zee granted in-principle approval to raise up to 2,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares or other eligible securities. The fundraising will be conducted in one or more tranches.

The fundraising plan by Zee comes ahead of an anticipated outcome of an ongoing probe by markets regulator on Zee’s promoters over an alleged 200 crore fund diversion from the company to other promoter group entities.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. She loves movies and spends a lot of her free time in theatres, which makes her job both fun and a bit of a challenge given that entertainment news often just talks about the glamorous side of things. Lata, on the other hand, tries to find and report on themes and trends in the entertainment world that most people don't notice, even though a lot of people in her country are really into movies. She’s a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.
