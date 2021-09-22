NEW DELHI: The board of of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has given an in-principle approval for merger between Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) and ZEEL, as per a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The ZEEL board has evaluated not only financial parameters, but also strategic value which the partner brings to the table and concluded that the merger will be in the best interest of all the shareholders and stakeholders, ZEEL said in the regulatory statement.

Shareholders of SPNI will hold a majority stake in the merged entity and will also infuse growth capital into SPNI as part of the merger such that SPNI has approximately $1.575 billion at closing, for use in pursuing other growth opportunities.

Basis existing estimated equity values of ZEEL and SPNI, indicative merger ratio would have been 61.25% in favour of ZEEL. However, with the proposed infusion of growth capital into SPNI, the resultant merger ratio is expected to result in 47.07% of the merged entity to be held by ZEEL shareholders and the balance 52.93% of the merged entity to be held by SPNI shareholders.

ZEEL and SPNI have entered into a non-binding term sheet to combine both companies' linear networks, digital assets, production operations and program libraries, the statement added.

As part of the transaction, Punit Goenka will continue to be the managing director and CEO of the merged entity. Further, certain non-compete arrangements will be agreed upon between the promoters of ZEEL and the those of SPNI. According to the term sheet, the promoter family is free to increase its shareholding from the current - 4% to up to 20%, in a manner that is in accordance with applicable law. Majority of the Board of Directors of the merged entity will be nominated by Sony Group, the statement added.

"The Board of Directors at ZEEL have conducted a strategic review of the merger proposal between SPNI and ZEEL. As a Board that encompasses a blend of highly accomplished professionals having rich expertise across varied sectors, we always keep in mind the best interests of all the shareholders and ZEEL. We have unanimously provided an in-principle approval to the proposal and have advised the management to initiate the due diligence process," R. Gopalan, chairman, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said in a statement.

The merger is in line with ZEEL's strategy of achieving higher growth and profitability as a leading media and entertainment company across South Asia, the statement added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.