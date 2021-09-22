ZEE Entertainment board approves merger with Sony Pictures Networks India

As part of the transaction, Punit Goenka will continue to be the managing director and CEO of the merged entity. Further, certain non-compete arrangements will be agreed upon between the promoters of ZEEL and the those of SPNI. According to the term sheet, the promoter family is free to increase its shareholding from the current - 4% to up to 20%, in a manner that is in accordance with applicable law. Majority of the Board of Directors of the merged entity will be nominated by Sony Group, the statement added.