Meena added that the stock is trading at very attractive valuations and it is one of the strongest and FIIs favorite stocks in the media space and if this deal concludes then we may see a big rerating in the counter. Technically, “it is witnessing a breakout of falling channel formation and manages to move above its all-important moving averages where 300 is an immediate and psychological hurdle; above this, it is likely to head towards 350 mark. On the downside, 250 has become a strong support mark," he said.