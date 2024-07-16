Zee board approves raising up to $239 mn through 10-yr foreign currency convertible bonds

  • The bonds will be issued on a private placement basis to Resonance Opportunities Fund, St John’s Wood Fund, Ebisu Global Opportunities Fund

Lata Jha
First Published16 Jul 2024, 11:40 PM IST
The bonds issued by Zee won’t be traded on the public stock exchanges and will pay an interest rate of 5% each year.
The bonds issued by Zee won’t be traded on the public stock exchanges and will pay an interest rate of 5% each year.(Reuters)

The board of directors of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has approved raising funds by issuing foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) of up to $239 million maturing in 10 years on a private placement basis to Resonance Opportunities Fund, St John’s Wood Fund Ltd and Ebisu Global Opportunities Fund, Zee said in a letter to the exchanges. This will be done on the terms and conditions as may be mutually decided between the company and the proposed investors, it added.

This means that Zee plans to get $239 million by selling unsecured, unlisted FCCBs with a 5% coupon. These bonds won’t be traded on the public stock exchanges and will pay an interest rate of 5% each year. The company doesn’t need to provide any assets as security for these bonds. They are issued in a currency that is not the local currency of the company. Investors can choose to convert these bonds into shares of the company at a later date, and these bonds are being sold directly to investors like Resonance Opportunities Fund, St John’s Wood Fund and Ebisu Global Opportunities Fund. The details of the bonds, like when they need to be paid back, are to be agreed upon by the company and these investors.

Also read: Zee receives shareholder approval to raise 2,000 crore

The sale of these bonds starts on Tuesday. Investors who choose to convert their bonds into shares will pay 160.20 per share. This price includes an equity premium of 159.20, meaning the basic value of the share is 1 and the extra charge (premium) for conversion is 159.20.

Following the collapse of its merger with Sony Pictures Entertainment in February, Zee said it was charting a three-pronged strategy focused on reducing costs, eliminating business overlaps and enhancing quality to restore margins.

For the quarter ended March, Zee reported a net profit of 13.35 crore, rebounding from a loss of 196 crore in the year-ago period, with total income rising 3% to 2,185 crore.

Read more: Zee assigns additional charge of music business to film head Umesh Bansal

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:16 Jul 2024, 11:40 PM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsZee board approves raising up to $239 mn through 10-yr foreign currency convertible bonds

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

167.05
03:57 PM | 16 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

322.40
03:58 PM | 16 JUL 2024
-0.15 (-0.05%)

Bandhan Bank

198.30
03:41 PM | 16 JUL 2024
2.95 (1.51%)

Coal India

512.35
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
14.4 (2.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Natco Pharma

1,281.05
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
73.2 (6.06%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,217.55
03:48 PM | 16 JUL 2024
116.85 (5.56%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

81.33
03:54 PM | 16 JUL 2024
4.23 (5.49%)

India Cements

323.05
03:55 PM | 16 JUL 2024
15.8 (5.14%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,318.00-453.00
    Chennai
    74,755.00928.00
    Delhi
    75,266.001,294.00
    Kolkata
    75,047.001,002.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue