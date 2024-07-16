Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Zee board approves raising up to $239 mn through 10-yr foreign currency convertible bonds

Zee board approves raising up to $239 mn through 10-yr foreign currency convertible bonds

Lata Jha

  • The bonds will be issued on a private placement basis to Resonance Opportunities Fund, St John’s Wood Fund, Ebisu Global Opportunities Fund

The bonds issued by Zee won’t be traded on the public stock exchanges and will pay an interest rate of 5% each year.

The board of directors of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has approved raising funds by issuing foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) of up to $239 million maturing in 10 years on a private placement basis to Resonance Opportunities Fund, St John’s Wood Fund Ltd and Ebisu Global Opportunities Fund, Zee said in a letter to the exchanges. This will be done on the terms and conditions as may be mutually decided between the company and the proposed investors, it added.

This means that Zee plans to get $239 million by selling unsecured, unlisted FCCBs with a 5% coupon. These bonds won’t be traded on the public stock exchanges and will pay an interest rate of 5% each year. The company doesn’t need to provide any assets as security for these bonds. They are issued in a currency that is not the local currency of the company. Investors can choose to convert these bonds into shares of the company at a later date, and these bonds are being sold directly to investors like Resonance Opportunities Fund, St John’s Wood Fund and Ebisu Global Opportunities Fund. The details of the bonds, like when they need to be paid back, are to be agreed upon by the company and these investors.

Also read: Zee receives shareholder approval to raise 2,000 crore

The sale of these bonds starts on Tuesday. Investors who choose to convert their bonds into shares will pay 160.20 per share. This price includes an equity premium of 159.20, meaning the basic value of the share is 1 and the extra charge (premium) for conversion is 159.20.

Following the collapse of its merger with Sony Pictures Entertainment in February, Zee said it was charting a three-pronged strategy focused on reducing costs, eliminating business overlaps and enhancing quality to restore margins.

For the quarter ended March, Zee reported a net profit of 13.35 crore, rebounding from a loss of 196 crore in the year-ago period, with total income rising 3% to 2,185 crore.

Read more: Zee assigns additional charge of music business to film head Umesh Bansal

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. She loves movies and spends a lot of her free time in theatres, which makes her job both fun and a bit of a challenge given that entertainment news often just talks about the glamorous side of things. Lata, on the other hand, tries to find and report on themes and trends in the entertainment world that most people don't notice, even though a lot of people in her country are really into movies. She’s a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.
