Zee cries foul over Invesco’s attempts to assume control

“The value of entities owned by the Strategic Group was considered at ₹17,500 crore; the Strategic Group would infuse approx. ₹14,000 crore of cash into the merged entity, pursuant to which the shareholding of the Strategic Group in the merged entity would increase to approx. 60%," the note said. “I was to continue as the MD (managing director) and CEO (chief executive officer) of the merged entity; the promoter group of the company would be given 3.99% shareholding of the merged entity, and I was further offered employee stock options (ESOPs), representing up to 4% of the shareholding of the merged entity. Accordingly, the existing promoter group of the company would hold up to 7-8% in the merged entity."