Zee dismisses Invesco charge of corporate misgovernance

“These matters are in the public domain, and you, as shareholders, are as aware of them as we are. We note that on the eve of our EGM requisition, the Indian stock market indices had more than doubled in the preceding five years, whereas the stock of Zee had more than halved in the same period. This is a sombre report card," he added. Since Invesco first asked Zee to hold an extraordinary general meeting in its letter on 11 September, both sides have claimed to validate their positions. Invesco, which owns a 17.88% stake in Zee, wants to remove Punit Goenka, Zee’s managing director and the son of the company’s founder Subhash Chandra, from the board, besides urging shareholders to vote on inducting six new independent directors.