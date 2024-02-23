Zee Ent forms independent advisory committee headed by ex-HC judge amid negative public opinion
The committee will be chaired by Dr. Satish Chandra, a retired judge from the Allahabad High Court. Additionally, Uttam Agarwal and P V Ramana Murthy, both independent Directors of the company, will serve as members of the committee.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on Friday announced the formation of a three-member independent advisory committee aimed at reinstating shareholders' trust.
