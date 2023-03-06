Zee Ent, IPRS enter in agreement to settle ₹211 cr dues dispute2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 11:36 PM IST
- In January, IPRS filed a petition against ZEE under the bankruptcy code before the NCLT Mumbai bench for initiating insolvency proceedings.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) and the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) on Monday entered into an agreement to settle all disputes and claims. Also, ZEEL said that IPRS has agreed to withdraw the insolvency petition filed by them. IPRS and ZEEL were in a dispute over ₹211 crore dues that the latter was supposed to pay.
