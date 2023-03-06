Home / Companies / News /  Zee Ent, IPRS enter in agreement to settle 211 cr dues dispute


Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) and the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) on Monday entered into an agreement to settle all disputes and claims. Also, ZEEL said that IPRS has agreed to withdraw the insolvency petition filed by them. IPRS and ZEEL were in a dispute over 211 crore dues that the latter was supposed to pay.

In its regulatory filing on Monday, ZEEL said, "The Company and Indian Performing Right Society Limited (“IPRS") have mutually entered into the settlement agreement today on such agreed terms by which all disputes and claims have been settled between the Company and IPRS and accordingly IPRS has agreed to withdraw the aforesaid insolvency petition filed by them."

ZEEL added, "settlement terms are as per the settlement agreement entered into by the Company and IPRS. There is no penalty paid and no material impact on the financial position of the company."

In January, IPRS filed a petition against ZEE under the bankruptcy code before the NCLT Mumbai bench for initiating insolvency proceedings.

IPRS's petition was due to a debt and default of nearly 211.42 crore which ZEEL needed to pay as royalty for utilization of "literary and musical works".

ZEEL had filed a reply in January as well rejecting IPRS' claim.

On BSE, ZEEL share price closed at 195.35 apiece down by 2.3%. The company's market cap is around 18,763.75 crore.

IPRS legitimizes the use of copyrighted Music by Music users by issuing them Licences and collecting Royalties from Music Users, for and on behalf of IPRS members i.e. Authors, Composers, and Publishers of Music. Royalty thus collected is distributed amongst members after deducting IPRS's administrative costs.

Recently, ZEEL also got a breather from insolvency proceedings which the bankruptcy court admitted over a loan default worth 89 crore filed by IndusInd Bank. However, NCLAT stayed the insolvency proceedings.

