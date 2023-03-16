ZEE Ent says reports on $10 mn repayment to IndusInd Bank 'speculative'2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 11:43 PM IST
- As per the report, the sources revealed that about 837 million rupees ($10 million) could be settled to IndusInd Bank and this could happen as early as Friday. Also, they said that the Mumbai-based bank has agreed to withdraw its insolvency proceedings once the repayment is made by ZEEL.
Media channel, Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) on Thursday clarified in regards to reports stating that it will repay $10 million to IndusInd Bank. ZEEL called these reports "speculative in nature". However, following the report, ZEEL stock did see a strong shoot-up on exchanges. The stock closed near its day's high.
