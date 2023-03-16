ZEE Ent says reports on $10 mn repayment to IndusInd Bank 'speculative'

Media channel, Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) on Thursday clarified in regards to reports stating that it will repay $10 million to IndusInd Bank. ZEEL called these reports "speculative in nature". However, following the report, ZEEL stock did see a strong shoot-up on exchanges. The stock closed near its day's high.

In a regulatory filing, clarifying regards to negotiations or such events with IndusInd Bank, ZEEL said, "Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (“Company") has been exploring several strategies, including settlement, in relation to the ongoing dispute mentioned in the news report."

However, it added, "there is no clarity at this stage as to which resolution or strategy the Company will finally pursue, much less the timing of any such strategy. Accordingly, we believe that the news report is speculative in nature."

People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that the company has agreed to repay dues owed to IndusInd Bank Ltd. as the company seeks to resolve insolvency proceedings initiated against it and inch closer to completing a merger with a Sony Group unit to create a $10 billion media giant.

As per the report, the sources revealed that about 837 million rupees ($10 million) could be settled to IndusInd Bank and this could happen as early as Friday. Also, they said that the Mumbai-based bank has agreed to withdraw its insolvency proceedings once the repayment is made by ZEEL.

Following the development, ZEEL's share price climbed by at least 10% with an intraday high of ₹207.95 apiece on BSE. The stock saw strong buying movement throughout the day.

The stock ended at ₹206.55 apiece up by 9.3% on BSE.

Ashwin Patil, Senior research analyst at LKP Securities earlier today said, "It is positive news as this will make the road to merge with Sony easier for Zee since it was a hurdle for Zee. Any such news brings Zee closer to seal this merger. NCLT approval shall be the final step towards completion of the merger. Positive for the stock."

In other good news, ZEEL also settled all disputes and claims with Indian Performing Right Society Limited (“IPRS"). Accordingly, IPRS has withdrawn its petition at NCLT.

Earlier this month, ZEEL and IPRS entered into an agreement to settle all disputes and claims. IPRS and ZEEL were in a dispute over ₹211 crore dues that the latter was supposed to pay.