Zee Entertainment acquires film production, distribution biz from Zee Studios

"This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at the meeting held today i.e. December 17, 2020, have approved the acquisition of film production and dish'ibution business as a going concern, on a slump sale basis from Zee Studios Limited (formerly known as Essel Vision Productions Limited), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, for a cash consideration, on such terms and conditions as contained in the Business Transfer Agreement ('BTA')," the company said in the regulatory filing.