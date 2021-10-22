Zee Entertainment  agrees  to  consider Invesco’s  EGM  demand

The two companies have said they will complete the due diligence within 90 days, which means by around 22 December they should be in a position to sign a binding agreement. There is always a possibility that both companies could speed up this process, and shareholders could be asked to vote on the deal earlier than what the two companies would have planned. That could help the promoter of Zee retain control because there is a higher chance of promoter retaining control if shareholders approve the deal, than say the promoter facing shareholders in an EGM."