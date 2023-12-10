Zee Entertainment aims for dominance in prime-time Telugu TV viewership market
New Delhi: Media and entertainment company Zee Entertainment Enterprises aims to corner a dominant position in prime-time television viewership in the Telugu market, as the overall southern territory emerges as its fastest-growing cluster within the television business, a senior company executive said. The company, which decided to tell more positive, women-centric stories post covid, operates 14 channels across the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam regions, and commands a 17% market share in the south currently.