Zee sues Blinkit over alleged copyright infringement, Delhi HC issues summons

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has moved the Delhi High Court against Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd (Blinkit), alleging that content uploaded on Blinkit's Instagram account infringes its copyright. The case marks the broadcaster's third copyright action in recent months as it steps up enforcement against brands and platforms over the commercial use of its content.
According to a 27 July court order reviewed by Mint, Justice Jyoti Singh admitted the suit, issued summons to Blinkit and sought responses on Zee's application for an interim injunction restraining the use of the disputed content. The matter is scheduled to be heard on 14 August.