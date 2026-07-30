Zee sues Blinkit over alleged copyright infringement, Delhi HC issues summons

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has moved the Delhi High Court against Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd (Blinkit), alleging that content uploaded on Blinkit's Instagram account infringes its copyright. The case marks the broadcaster's third copyright action in recent months as it steps up enforcement against brands and platforms over the commercial use of its content.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has moved the Delhi High Court against Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd (Blinkit), alleging that content uploaded on Blinkit's Instagram account infringes its copyright. The case marks the broadcaster's third copyright action in recent months as it steps up enforcement against brands and platforms over the commercial use of its content.
According to a 27 July court order reviewed by Mint, Justice Jyoti Singh admitted the suit, issued summons to Blinkit and sought responses on Zee's application for an interim injunction restraining the use of the disputed content. The matter is scheduled to be heard on 14 August.
According to a 27 July court order reviewed by Mint, Justice Jyoti Singh admitted the suit, issued summons to Blinkit and sought responses on Zee's application for an interim injunction restraining the use of the disputed content. The matter is scheduled to be heard on 14 August.
The court also permitted Zee to place screen recordings of the allegedly infringing Instagram post on record as evidence. The order refers to a “pen drive consisting of screen recordings of the infringing works as created and uploaded by the Defendant on its Instagram account.”
Blinkit has been directed to file its written statement within 30 days of receiving the summons. “Issue summons to the Defendant through all permissible modes,” adding that the written statement should be filed “within 30 days from the date of receipt of summons,” the order states.
The order did not examine the merits of Zee's allegations or determine whether copyright infringement has occurred. At this stage, the court has only issued notice to Blinkit and fixed a hearing on Zee's plea for interim relief.
The high court also exempted Zee from the mandatory pre-institution mediation process after noting that the company had sought urgent relief. The order records: "Having regard to the facts of the present case wherein urgent relief is prayed for... exemption is granted to the Plaintiff from Pre-Institution Mediation."
Queries sent to Zee and Blinkit remained unanswered until press time.
Enforcement drive
The Blinkit case is the latest in a series of copyright actions filed by Zee, following similar litigation against JioStar and fashion retailer Nykaa.
In its case against JioStar, filed on 14 April, Zee alleged that the broadcaster continued hosting and exploiting content containing Zee's copyrighted works after licensing agreements signed in 2017 and 2020 had expired. The matter has since been referred to mediation before the Delhi High Court Mediation and Conciliation Centre (DHCMCC).
Zee also told the court that JioStar had proposed a one-month extension in November 2025 as a “precautionary measure” to cover inadvertent use of Zee's content, but alleged that instances of infringement continued even after that extension expired. The case remains pending.
In its suit against Nykaa, filed on 3 April, Zee alleged that the fashion retailer used its copyrighted music in 12 promotional Instagram reels for commercial product marketing. Zee argued that its music licence with Meta covers only non-commercial, personal user content. Nykaa has sought the inclusion of Meta Platforms as a party to the case and has asked the court to refer the dispute to mediation.