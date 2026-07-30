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Zee sues Blinkit over alleged copyright infringement, Delhi HC issues summons

Yash Tiwari
2 min read30 Jul 2026, 03:14 PM IST
The court allowed Zee to submit screen recordings of the allegedly infringing Instagram post as evidence.
The court allowed Zee to submit screen recordings of the allegedly infringing Instagram post as evidence.
Summary

The high court has issued summons to Blinkit after Zee alleges copyright infringement on Instagram. The case follows similar legal action against JioStar and Nykaa.

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Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has moved the Delhi High Court against Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd (Blinkit), alleging that content uploaded on Blinkit's Instagram account infringes its copyright. The case marks the broadcaster's third copyright action in recent months as it steps up enforcement against brands and platforms over the commercial use of its content.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has moved the Delhi High Court against Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd (Blinkit), alleging that content uploaded on Blinkit's Instagram account infringes its copyright. The case marks the broadcaster's third copyright action in recent months as it steps up enforcement against brands and platforms over the commercial use of its content.

According to a 27 July court order reviewed by Mint, Justice Jyoti Singh admitted the suit, issued summons to Blinkit and sought responses on Zee's application for an interim injunction restraining the use of the disputed content. The matter is scheduled to be heard on 14 August.

According to a 27 July court order reviewed by Mint, Justice Jyoti Singh admitted the suit, issued summons to Blinkit and sought responses on Zee's application for an interim injunction restraining the use of the disputed content. The matter is scheduled to be heard on 14 August.

The court also permitted Zee to place screen recordings of the allegedly infringing Instagram post on record as evidence. The order refers to a “pen drive consisting of screen recordings of the infringing works as created and uploaded by the Defendant on its Instagram account.”

Also Read | Zee-JioStar copyright dispute heads to mediation after Delhi HC referral

Blinkit has been directed to file its written statement within 30 days of receiving the summons. “Issue summons to the Defendant through all permissible modes,” adding that the written statement should be filed “within 30 days from the date of receipt of summons,” the order states.

The order did not examine the merits of Zee's allegations or determine whether copyright infringement has occurred. At this stage, the court has only issued notice to Blinkit and fixed a hearing on Zee's plea for interim relief.

The high court also exempted Zee from the mandatory pre-institution mediation process after noting that the company had sought urgent relief. The order records: "Having regard to the facts of the present case wherein urgent relief is prayed for... exemption is granted to the Plaintiff from Pre-Institution Mediation."

Queries sent to Zee and Blinkit remained unanswered until press time.

Also Read | Why Facebook's copyright system is under scrutiny in Delhi HC

Enforcement drive

The Blinkit case is the latest in a series of copyright actions filed by Zee, following similar litigation against JioStar and fashion retailer Nykaa.

In its case against JioStar, filed on 14 April, Zee alleged that the broadcaster continued hosting and exploiting content containing Zee's copyrighted works after licensing agreements signed in 2017 and 2020 had expired. The matter has since been referred to mediation before the Delhi High Court Mediation and Conciliation Centre (DHCMCC).

Also Read | Bollywood’s retro boom sparks bitter copyright battles

Zee also told the court that JioStar had proposed a one-month extension in November 2025 as a “precautionary measure” to cover inadvertent use of Zee's content, but alleged that instances of infringement continued even after that extension expired. The case remains pending.

In its suit against Nykaa, filed on 3 April, Zee alleged that the fashion retailer used its copyrighted music in 12 promotional Instagram reels for commercial product marketing. Zee argued that its music licence with Meta covers only non-commercial, personal user content. Nykaa has sought the inclusion of Meta Platforms as a party to the case and has asked the court to refer the dispute to mediation.

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Meet the Author

Yash Tiwari

Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with Read more

a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.<br><br> Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.<br><br> He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.<br><br> When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsZee sues Blinkit over alleged copyright infringement, Delhi HC issues summons

Zee sues Blinkit over alleged copyright infringement, Delhi HC issues summons

Yash Tiwari
2 min read30 Jul 2026, 03:14 PM IST
The court allowed Zee to submit screen recordings of the allegedly infringing Instagram post as evidence.
The court allowed Zee to submit screen recordings of the allegedly infringing Instagram post as evidence.
Summary

The high court has issued summons to Blinkit after Zee alleges copyright infringement on Instagram. The case follows similar legal action against JioStar and Nykaa.

Gift this article

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has moved the Delhi High Court against Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd (Blinkit), alleging that content uploaded on Blinkit's Instagram account infringes its copyright. The case marks the broadcaster's third copyright action in recent months as it steps up enforcement against brands and platforms over the commercial use of its content.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has moved the Delhi High Court against Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd (Blinkit), alleging that content uploaded on Blinkit's Instagram account infringes its copyright. The case marks the broadcaster's third copyright action in recent months as it steps up enforcement against brands and platforms over the commercial use of its content.

According to a 27 July court order reviewed by Mint, Justice Jyoti Singh admitted the suit, issued summons to Blinkit and sought responses on Zee's application for an interim injunction restraining the use of the disputed content. The matter is scheduled to be heard on 14 August.

According to a 27 July court order reviewed by Mint, Justice Jyoti Singh admitted the suit, issued summons to Blinkit and sought responses on Zee's application for an interim injunction restraining the use of the disputed content. The matter is scheduled to be heard on 14 August.

The court also permitted Zee to place screen recordings of the allegedly infringing Instagram post on record as evidence. The order refers to a “pen drive consisting of screen recordings of the infringing works as created and uploaded by the Defendant on its Instagram account.”

Also Read | Zee-JioStar copyright dispute heads to mediation after Delhi HC referral

Blinkit has been directed to file its written statement within 30 days of receiving the summons. “Issue summons to the Defendant through all permissible modes,” adding that the written statement should be filed “within 30 days from the date of receipt of summons,” the order states.

The order did not examine the merits of Zee's allegations or determine whether copyright infringement has occurred. At this stage, the court has only issued notice to Blinkit and fixed a hearing on Zee's plea for interim relief.

The high court also exempted Zee from the mandatory pre-institution mediation process after noting that the company had sought urgent relief. The order records: "Having regard to the facts of the present case wherein urgent relief is prayed for... exemption is granted to the Plaintiff from Pre-Institution Mediation."

Queries sent to Zee and Blinkit remained unanswered until press time.

Also Read | Why Facebook's copyright system is under scrutiny in Delhi HC

Enforcement drive

The Blinkit case is the latest in a series of copyright actions filed by Zee, following similar litigation against JioStar and fashion retailer Nykaa.

In its case against JioStar, filed on 14 April, Zee alleged that the broadcaster continued hosting and exploiting content containing Zee's copyrighted works after licensing agreements signed in 2017 and 2020 had expired. The matter has since been referred to mediation before the Delhi High Court Mediation and Conciliation Centre (DHCMCC).

Also Read | Bollywood’s retro boom sparks bitter copyright battles

Zee also told the court that JioStar had proposed a one-month extension in November 2025 as a “precautionary measure” to cover inadvertent use of Zee's content, but alleged that instances of infringement continued even after that extension expired. The case remains pending.

In its suit against Nykaa, filed on 3 April, Zee alleged that the fashion retailer used its copyrighted music in 12 promotional Instagram reels for commercial product marketing. Zee argued that its music licence with Meta covers only non-commercial, personal user content. Nykaa has sought the inclusion of Meta Platforms as a party to the case and has asked the court to refer the dispute to mediation.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Yash Tiwari

Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with Read more

a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.<br><br> Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.<br><br> He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.<br><br> When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsZee sues Blinkit over alleged copyright infringement, Delhi HC issues summons
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