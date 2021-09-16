Zee Entertainment board condemns allegations against Kurien & Chokhani

R. Gopalan, Chairman of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said," The Board of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. unanimously applauds Ashok Kurien and Manish Chokhani, commending their professional conduct during their association with the Company. It has been our privilege to have such esteemed members as part of the Board, and their contributions towards the Company remain significant," adding, "On behalf of the entire ZEE family, I would like to thank Mr. Kurien and Mr. Chokhani for their guidance and support, and we wish them success in every future endeavour."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}