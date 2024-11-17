Zee Entertainment boosts targets for MD Punit Goenka ahead of reappointment vote

  • The board also approved the appointment of Saurav Adhikari as an additional non-executive director with effect from 15 November, Zee said in a filing.

Lata Jha
Published17 Nov 2024, 06:14 PM IST
Punit Goenka, MD and CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises.
Punit Goenka, MD and CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

The board of directors of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has approved higher targets for managing director and chief executive officer Punit Goenka ahead of his reappointment, which is due for a vote at the company’s annual general meeting.

“Based on the recommendation of the nomination & remuneration committee the [board] considered and approved higher targets to evaluate the performance of Punit Goenka, which includes quarterly consolidated revenue outlook for the next four quarters (commencing Q3FY25), quarterly consolidated Ebitda outlook for the next four quarters (commencing Q3FY25) and payout of 25% of consolidated net profits as dividend to shareholders. Further, the board will track the performance of Punit Goenka basis the above-mentioned targets,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Also read: Zee, Sony bury the hatchet, part ways amicably

The board also approved the appointment of Saurav Adhikari as an additional non-executive director with effect from 15 November, Zee said in the filing, subject to the approval of the members of the company.

Adhikari is a business leader with four decades of expertise in global businesses and markets across technology, FMCG, and consumer durables sectors as an operations, general management and investment specialist. In more than two decades in the technology sector with HCL, he held multiple leadership roles as the founding president of its startup enterprise networking firm, president of HCL’s IT-enabled services North American business, and president of global corporate strategy.

Also read: Competition watchdog CCI approves Disney, RIL-owned Viacom18's $8.5-bn merger

His prior experience also includes several senior global leadership and executive roles across Unilever, vice president at PepsiCo, and CEO of the India business at Groupe SEB. He is currently founder and senior partner at Indus Tech Edge Fund I, a growth fund focused on globalising India’s technology ecosystem.

Goenka's pay cut

In April, Goenka said his remuneration would be cut by 20%, in line with his goal of driving frugality, optimisation and a sharp focus on quality content. 

In FY23 Goenka received a remuneration of 35 crore, including 21 crore in salary and allowances, 9 crore in variable pay, a 5-crore one-time payment, and a provident fund contribution of 0.2 lakh, according to the company’s annual report. His remuneration was 41.1 crore in FY22 and 13.2 crore in FY21.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Nov 2024, 06:14 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsZee Entertainment boosts targets for MD Punit Goenka ahead of reappointment vote

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,665.00-120.00
      Chennai
      75,671.00-120.00
      Delhi
      75,823.00-120.00
      Kolkata
      75,675.00-120.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.