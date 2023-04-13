Zee’s Goenka settles insider trading case1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 11:32 PM IST
Punit Goenka, MD and CEO of Zee Entertainment, has settled an insider trading case with Sebi by paying ?50.7 lakh. Sebi found price-sensitive information was not declared by the media company.
Mumbai: Punit Goenka, the managing director and chief executive of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, has settled an insider trading case with Securities and Exchange Board of India by paying ₹50.7 lakh, the media entertainment company said on Thursday.
