ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) has donated 46 ambulances and 50 high flow heated respiratory humidifiers to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). This support will help build capacity and enhance the existing healthcare infrastructure in Mumbai, the company said.

Zee will be donating ambulances to municipal corporations across the nation and including the ones already donated to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation the total will be surpass 200.

The company also plans to donate 40,000 Personal Protective Equipment kits to municipal corporations across the nation and will build over 100 portable Intensive Care Units to be donated.

It will also provide 600,000 meals through the Akshaya Patra foundation. It will include 10,000 meals to be provided to the migrants.

"We are also significantly increasing our efforts on-ground to provide relief to migrants across the country," said Punit Goenka, MD, ZEE.

Iqbal Singh Chahal, Commissioner, BMC said the state is dealing with challenging times where being ahead of the virus is key to fighting the war against Covid-19. We have implemented several path breaking innovative measures across the city to curb the increase in number of cases and are ramping up our medical facilities.

"We are glad to receive this support from ZEE that will further strengthen our efforts while also ensuring the well-being of the citizens," he said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated