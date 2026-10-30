Zee Entertainment Enterprises quarterly profit fell 38% as FIFA World Cup-related costs offset gains

India’s Zee Entertainment Enterprises reported a 38% drop in quarterly profit on Friday, as costs related to the FIFA World Cup broadcast and other initiatives offset gains from subscription growth.

Here are some details:

• The broadcaster's consolidated profit fell to 478 million rupees ($5 million) for the July-September period, from 765 million rupees a year earlier

• Higher advertising and promotion spending would likely pressure Zee's core profit margins, Elara Capital analysts said in a pre-earnings note

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• Zee said its programming and advertising expenses grew on account of FIFA, expanded content offerings and investments in other initiatives

• Overall expenses rose 16%, pushing down core profit margins to 3.2% from 7.4% last year

• Subscription revenue rose 30%, helped by FIFA and a strong content pipeline driving subscriber growth

• Zee’s traditional television business has come under pressure over the years as advertisers have been shifting spending towards digital platforms

• Zee has been diversifying, investing in areas such as a streaming platform, sports broadcasting and vertical-video micro-dramas

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• Advertising revenue, a mainstay for broadcasters, stayed flat, though Zee said the upcoming festive season should help

• Total income grew 12.6%