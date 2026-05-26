Zee Entertainment in talks to land FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcast deal in India; to launch Unite8 Sports sports channel

Leading Content & Technology powerhouse Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (‘Z’) has officially confirmed that it is in talks to land the FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcasting deal for Indian viewers. The development was announced on Tuesday along with the news of four new sports channels set to launched by Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

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The announcement comes at a time amid the heightened speculation over the premier football event broadcast rights in the Indians sports broadcasting market, especially for the global marquee events. With the tournament being less than three weeks away before kickoff, the news comes in a sigh of relief for a lot of football fans in the country.

Also Read | Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 in India? Big update coming soon

“With an aim to build a competitive sports content offering, the Company is also in talks with Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) to broadcast and stream the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in India,” the company said in a press statement, shared on Tuesday.

Earlier, former All India Football Federation (AIFF) secretary Shaji Prabhakaran had posted on X (formerly Twitter) about the FIFA World Cup 2026's broadcasting partners in India without naming anyone.

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“After months of uncertainty, fans can finally relax, the World Cup will be fully accessible in India,” Prabhakaran, an executive committee member at Asian Football Confederation (AFC) wrote on Saturday. “The wait is finally over. Negotiations are complete, and the official announcement for the FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcasting partner in India is expected next week."

Over the years, Zee has built a strong presence in sports broadcasting by offering key sporting events across its entertainment channels. To further enhance its presence across the sports broadcasting ecosystem, Zee will also be launching four dedicated sports channels –Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD in Hindi and Unite8 Sports 2, Unite8 Sports 2 HD in English to cater diverse consumer preferences.

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Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 complete squads: Full list of players announced so far

Zee appoints Bavesh Janavlekar as CBO of Unite8 Sports channels The channels will offer the best of action across football, kabaddi, cricket, badminton, wrestling, boxing and combat sports amongst others. The requisite applications for the launch of the channels have been submitted by Zee. The company has also appointed Bavesh Janavlekar as the Chief Business Officer of Unite8 Sports channels.

Speaking about the development, Janavlekar said, “In a vast country like India, there is rising demand for sports which are global in appeal yet rooted within the heartland. Sports consumption across the country is accelerating rapidly, driven by an increasing demand for live, appointment-based content and rising audience affinity for multiple sporting formats."

“Building a robust presence in the linear ecosystem with four channels aligns with our broader strategy of diversifying the content portfolio and building scalable, value-accretive businesses that capitalize on emerging growth opportunities,” he added.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in