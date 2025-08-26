ZEE Entertainment elevates Laxmi Shetty to lead advertisement revenue strategy

Media and entertainment company ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has announced the elevation of Laxmi Shetty as head – advertisement revenue, broadcast and digital, with immediate effect.

In this role, Shetty will lead the company’s efforts to enhance monetization across the linear and digital businesses, further strengthening its financial foundation by maximizing revenue generation, Z said in a statement. She will report directly to the CEO, Punit Goenka.

Ashish Sehgal, who has led the advertisement revenue vertical as chief growth officer has decided to quit the firm as he embarks on a journey to pursue new endeavours, the statement added.

Shetty has been part of the leadership team and revenue vertical at Z for over 20 years and has experience in the overall advertising landscape. She works closely within the sales ecosystem, bringing cross-platform solutions, capitalizing on newer opportunities, and leading to enhanced value delivery to advertisers, Z said.

In this new role, she would be responsible for driving a holistic monetization strategy across the business by tapping into newer revenue streams and enhancing the advertiser base by delivering unique solutions at the intersection of content and technology.

Financial performance and exits Z reported a 24% rise to ₹144 crore in its consolidated net profits for the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year, compared year-on-year with ₹126 crore in the same period a year ago. The firm's revenue from core operations dropped 14% to ₹1,825 crore in the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26, compared with ₹2,130 crore in the same period in the previous financial year. The company earns from three core operations, namely, from the advertisement revenue, the subscription revenue, and other sales and services.

In February 2024, Z said it was charting a three-pronged approach—cutting costs, reducing overlaps between businesses and enhancing quality to regain margins—after its merger with Sony Pictures Entertainment collapsed.

