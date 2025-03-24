Zee’s big bet: Monetizing fan engagement through live events
Summary
- Zee Entertainment is transforming its marquee shows into multi-platform revenue engines, betting on live events, digital amplification, and deeper fan engagement. As brands seek experiential touchpoints, the network aims to unlock a ₹200–250 crore monetization opportunity in the next fiscal.
Mumbai: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) is doubling down on live events and original intellectual properties (IPs), aiming to turn its marquee shows into a ₹200–250 crore revenue stream in the next fiscal, Ashish Sehgal, chief growth officer, advertisement revenue at ZEEL told Mint in an exclusive interview.