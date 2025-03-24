Zee’s big bet: Monetizing fan engagement through live events

Mumbai: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) is doubling down on live events and original intellectual properties (IPs), aiming to turn its marquee shows into a ₹200–250 crore revenue stream in the next fiscal, Ashish Sehgal, chief growth officer, advertisement revenue at ZEEL told Mint in an exclusive interview.

The company, which built a deep library of homegrown entertainment brands, is now repositioning them as full-fledged 360-degree platforms—blending television, digital, and on-ground activations to drive deeper audience and brand engagement.

For years, Zee’s IPs—ranging from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Dance India Dance to the Zee Cine Awards—have cultivated loyal followings, helping the network build lasting cultural influence. But their full commercial potential, the company says, remained largely untapped. That is changing.

“Over the years, we were the only network that created original IPs from the ground up while others largely adapted international formats," said Sehgal. “These IPs helped us build deep emotional connections with fans and created stars. But their intrinsic value was never fully monetised. That’s what we are now set to unlock."

Zee currently organizes 40–50 ground events annually, ranging from small-town fan activations to large-scale awards and concerts.

These, Sehgal said, are now being reimagined as multi-platform experiences that offer brands more than just on-air sponsorships—giving them on-ground visibility, digital amplification, and immersive consumer interactions.

“Brands today want more than just ratings. They want reach, association, and experiential touchpoints," he said, adding that high-profile properties like the Zee Cine Awards offer “brand rub-off as strong as the Indian Premier League (IPL)."

Zee's ‘fan-first’ playbook

Among the biggest changes is a renewed focus on fan-driven engagement. The Zee Cine Awards, now in its 23rd year, is being rebranded under the theme "Fantertainment", with a redesigned trophy and deeper audience participation.

“We were the first to launch viewer’s choice awards in India, putting fans at the centre. Now, we want to take it further by offering direct access to stars through on-ground fan engagement initiatives," Sehgal said. Even the new trophy design will reflect this shift, featuring a symbolic heart formed by fans and celebrities during the event.

If the format resonates, Zee plans to replicate it across other IPs. Its regional properties—including Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (produced in six languages), Weekend With Ramesh (Kannada), and Chala Hawa Yeu Dya (Marathi)—are already among the highest-rated in their segments.

Sehgal said Zee Gaurav Puraskar, Maharashtra’s leading film and theatre awards, will be expanded with new South Indian editions, starting with two markets.

“We’ve started investing in South Indian films as well, and this move will help build stronger local connect and brand association," he said.

A new business model

Live events, once scaled back due to high costs and uncertain returns, are now at the heart of Zee’s strategy. The network is reviving large-scale finales for its hit reality shows—turning them into immersive, high-energy experiences that serve dual purposes: elevating talent visibility and offering brands high-impact, physical touchpoints.

These events also fuel repeatable digital content, extending their shelf life across Zee’s platforms. “Other than movies, only IP-driven content has repeat value across platforms. That helps us further amplify the brand message," Sehgal said.

Monetization, he added, is no longer just about event sponsorship. Zee is offering integrated brand packages, combining elements like branded content, celebrity endorsements, fan interactions, and extended digital rollouts.

“It’s no longer just about buying FCT (free commercial time). Curated, aspirational environments drive deeper engagement and better ROI," he said.

Zee has already experimented with co-creating branded content, weaving product launches and brand campaigns into its IP-driven events—particularly during high-consumption festive periods like Durga Puja.

With these expanded revenue streams in place, Sehgal believes the ₹200–250 crore target is well within reach. “Our IPs are not just shows anymore—they are full-fledged platforms."