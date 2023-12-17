Zee Entertainment requests Sony India to extend the deadline for merger
Zee-Sony merger: Zee Entertainment has sent a letter to Sony Group Corporation requesting an extension of the timeline of the merger of the two entertainment companies
Amid speculations around whether Zee Entertainment Group and Sony Group Corporation would be able to meet the merger deadline of 21 December, ZEEL has requested Sony India to extend the timeline for the merger.
