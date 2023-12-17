Zee Entertainment requests Sony India to extend the deadline for merger

Amid speculations around whether Zee Entertainment Group and Sony Group Corporation would be able to meet the merger deadline of 21 December, ZEEL has requested Sony India to extend the timeline for the merger. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zee Group has sent a letter to Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited, former Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited (CMEPL), and Bangla Entertainment Private Limited (‘BEPL’) to extend the deadline for the merger.

"Under the Merger Cooperation Agreement dated December 22, 2021, entered into amongst the Company, BEPL, and CMEPL, the Company has requested CMEPL and BEPL to extend the Date required to make the Scheme effective, as per the terms of the Merger Cooperation Agreement," said the company in its stock exchange filing on Sunday.

The two companies entered into a merger agreement in December 2021 to form India's biggest entertainment company. After receiving all the approval, the merger is yet to be completed as the two firms differ in their stance on who will be the CEO of the merged entity.

Earlier in the day, two independent directors failed to secure re-appointment to the board of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. The development occurred amid the looming deadline for completing a planned merger with Sony Group Corp.’s India unit.

Independent directors Sasha Mirchandani and Vivek Mehra "failed to get the requisite majority of votes," the company said in an exchange filing.

Zee Entertainment and Sony have failed to build a consensus on whether Zee Chief Executive Officer Punit Goenka will lead the firm after the completion of any potential deal to create a $10 billion media giant. Zee is insisting its partner to continue with the agreement that was signed in 2021. As per the pact, Goenka, also the son of Zee founder Subhash Chandra, will helm the new entity.

However, Sony is wary of appointing Punit Goenka given a regulatory probe against the executive, reported Bloomberg citing inputs from people familiar with the matter.

On Thursday, the company announced the resignation of its non-executive director Adesh Gupta. He stepped down from the position citing personal reasons, the company said in its stock exchange filing.

