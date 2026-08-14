Tribunal allows Zee to proceed with fundraise, but keeps market ban intact

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Friday granted interim relief to Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, allowing the company to move ahead with its proposed ₹3,143 crore fundraise. However, the relief is contingent on the company depositing the full penalty imposed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) within one week.
While the tribunal maintained Sebi’s market-access restrictions, it gave Zee operational flexibility by permitting the media group to transact in its mutual fund investments to cover day-to-day business expenses. It clarified, however, that these mutual fund holdings cannot be used for other purposes, such as paying proposed dividends.
The tribunal also extended the deadline for issuing warrants by one week from Friday, pushing back the original 14 August deadline.
At a previous hearing on Wednesday, Zee’s counsel asked SAT to lift the market-access ban, saying it needed to sell about ₹1,200 crore of liquid mutual fund investments to cover routine operational costs, including film production, vendor payments, and paying creditors. Sebi opposed Zee’s plea, arguing that the matter involved serious violations by the company’s promoters, who allegedly used properties of the listed company as security for loans taken by privately held promoter entities.
The entertainment company moved SAT challenging Sebi’s 31 July order that barred it from accessing the securities market for two months, and promoter Subhash Chandra and CEO Punit Goenka for one year. Sebi had also imposed a ₹30 lakh penalty on Zee and ₹58 lakh on Goenka.
On 31 July, Zee’s shareholders approved a ₹3,143.5-crore fundraising plan that would increase the promoter’s stake from around 4% to 23.79%.
The case stems from Sebi’s findings in its 31 July final order that a property owned by Zee was allegedly used as security for loans taken by promoter-linked private companies. The transaction took place in December 2018 and, according to the regulator, was carried out without the required approvals and disclosures, while the company’s management failed to properly inform shareholders about the arrangement.
According to Sebi, Zee’s statutory auditor had reported that the original title deeds of certain properties were not available with the company. Sebi added in its order that Zee was required to disclose the “fraudulent and unauthorized pledging” of the Hyderabad land to the stock exchange and on its website. “Zee failed to make the said disclosure,” it said.
Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the inte...Read More