Zee Entertainment seeks Sebi relief to unlock ₹1,200 crore mutual fund investments

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday asked the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) to lift the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) market-access ban, saying it needs to sell about ₹1,200 crore of liquid mutual fund investments to fund day-to-day operations.

Responding to the tribunal’s question on why the company wanted to sell the investments, Zee’s counsel said the funds would be used mainly for short-term business requirements: “For making films, paying people, creditors.”

The plea comes as Zee challenges Sebi’s 31 July order barring the company from accessing the securities market for two months. The order also restrained chief executive officer Punit Goenka and promoter Subhash Chandra from accessing the market for 12 months each.

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The tribunal questioned Sebi on why Zee should be prevented from raising funds for two months if the proposed transaction could otherwise be completed after the ban expires. “If there is no illegality in raising the money after two months, and in the teeth of this order it is to be stopped in a securities market, what is the logic?” the tribunal asked.

Emailed queries to Sebi and Zee remains unanswered until press time.

Funding squeeze Zee’s counsel said the company was supposed to raise almost ₹3,100 crore, but the market-access ban had affected the fundraise as the share price had fallen. He said the fundraise would benefit public shareholders, who hold around 96% of the company.

Counsel appearing for Goenka separately alleged that Sebi’s order had pushed down the share price, meaning the fundraise would now take place at a lower valuation than originally finalised.

On 31 July, Zee’s shareholders approved a ₹3,143.5-crore fundraising plan that would increase the promoter’s stake to 23.79%, from around 4% currently.

Zee shares on the National Stock Exchange fell from ₹114.55 on 31 July to ₹98.10 on Wednesday.

Sebi has opposed Zee’s plea, arguing that the matter involved serious violations by the company’s promoters, who allegedly used properties of the listed company as security for loans taken by privately held promoter entities.

“A property owned by a listed company to cover security in respect of their private loans taken by their private companies,” the regulator’s counsel said.

According to Sebi, Zee’s statutory auditor had reported that the original title deeds of certain properties were not available with the company.

The case stems from Sebi’s findings in its 31 July final order that a property owned by Zee was allegedly used as security for loans taken by promoter-linked private companies. The transaction took place in December 2018 and, according to the regulator, was carried out without the required approvals and disclosures, while the company’s management failed to properly inform shareholders about the arrangement.

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Sebi’s order said Zee was required to disclose the “fraudulent and unauthorized pledging” of the Hyderabad land to the stock exchange and on its website. “Zee failed to make the said disclosure.”