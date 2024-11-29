Zee Entertainment shareholders reject proposal to reappoint Punit Goenka as director

Zee Entertainment shareholders reject proposal to reappoint Punit Goenka as director

PTI
Published29 Nov 2024, 12:48 AM IST
Zee Entertainment shareholders reject proposal to reappoint Punit Goenka as director
Zee Entertainment shareholders reject proposal to reappoint Punit Goenka as director

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The shareholders of Zee Entertainment have rejected a proposal for the reappointment of Punit Goenka as director, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

The filing by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) stated that the resolution for the reappointment of Goenka was defeated in the annual general meeting (AGM) of the company.

Resolution number three in the AGM, which proposed the reappointment of Goenka as director, was supported by only 49.54 per cent of the total number of votes cast while 50.4 per cent voted against the resolution.

"Resolution No. 3 (Goenka's reappointment) failed to get the requisite majority of votes as required under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015," ZEEL said.

This is a major setback for Goenka who is currently the CEO of the company. Several proxy firms had earlier advised the shareholders to vote against resolution number three.

However, the three other resolutions for adopting the financial statement for FY'24, declaring a dividend, and ratification of remuneration to cost auditors were passed.

"Except for resolution number three, all the aforesaid resolutions were passed with requisite majority," it said.

The Companies Act, 2013, mandates a simple majority of (50 per cent plus one) votes to pass an ordinary resolution at an annual general meeting.

Earlier this month Punit Goenka, had resigned from the post of managing director of ZEEL. However, he continued as CEO of the media and entertainment major. He had also withdrawn himself from reappointment for the said post in the AGM.

While sharing Goenka's resignation letter to exchanges last week, Zee Entertainment said he is "withdrawing his consent for his re-appointment as managing director of the company as proposed in the notice of the ensuing annual general meeting".

On October 18, the board of ZEEL approved the proposal for Goenka's reappointment for a five-year term, effective from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2029.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Nov 2024, 12:48 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsZee Entertainment shareholders reject proposal to reappoint Punit Goenka as director

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    560.20
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    36.4 (6.95%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,167.00
    03:43 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -32.75 (-2.73%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    137.80
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -1.15 (-0.83%)

    Adani Enterprises share price

    2,437.45
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    39.1 (1.63%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Karur Vysya Bank share price

    239.10
    03:29 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    9.1 (3.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    551.45
    03:47 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    7.9 (1.45%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,896.45
    03:58 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    40.05 (0.82%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,455.55
    03:54 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -7.6 (-0.22%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,991.45
    03:56 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -481.35 (-7.44%)

    SBI Life Insurance Company share price

    1,427.95
    03:55 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -77.55 (-5.15%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,128.60
    03:29 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -59.3 (-4.99%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    796.55
    03:58 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -38.75 (-4.64%)
    More from Top Losers

    Honasa Consumer share price

    251.55
    03:54 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    22.85 (9.99%)

    ITI share price

    295.40
    03:56 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    19.65 (7.13%)

    Adani Power share price

    560.20
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    36.4 (6.95%)

    Ujjivan Small Finance Bank share price

    35.88
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    2.32 (6.91%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,535.00290.00
      Chennai
      77,541.00290.00
      Delhi
      77,693.00290.00
      Kolkata
      77,545.00290.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.10
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.