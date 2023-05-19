NCLT rejects plea against Zee1 min read . Updated: 19 May 2023, 11:46 PM IST
The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal dismissed a ?149 crore insolvency petition filed by IDBI Bank against Zee Entertainment Enterprises, citing that the application did not comply with the intent of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. Zee's proposed merger with Sony Pictures has faced opposition from Axis Finance and JC Flower ARC, among others.
In a significant relief to broadcaster Zee Entertainment Enterprises, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Friday rejected an insolvency petition filed against it by IDBI Bank. On 15 December last year, the lender sought the initiation of the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) against Zee, alleging default of a ₹149 crore loan.
