ZEE equity shareholders approve proposed merger with Sony

In December 2021, the two companies said in a joint statement that the Japanese company would own a 50.86% stake in the merged entity, while Zee Entertainment’s promoters would own 3.99%. Zee Entertainment’s public shareholders will own the remaining 45.15%. As part of the deal, Zee founder Subhash Chandra’s son, Punit Goenka, will continue to be the combined company’s managing director and chief executive. In addition, Sony will pay a non-compete fee to promoters of Zee, which they will use to infuse primary equity capital into SPN, allowing them to buy shares of the company. The shares would eventually equal approximately 2.11% of the combined company’s shares.