Zee gets closer to Sony merger with IndusInd settlement deal2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 10:36 PM IST
IndusInd informed the appellate tribunal that it would withdraw its insolvency petition, which essentially opposed Zee’s deal with Sony.
MUMBAI : Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday informed the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that it has entered into a settlement agreement with IndusInd Bank, inching closer to its planned merger with Sony Pictures (Culver Max Entertainment).
