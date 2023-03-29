Zee, IndusInd Bank ink settlement pact to end dispute2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 07:17 PM IST
The first tranche of settlement amount has been paid while the second tranche will be paid by June 30, Zee Entertainment Enterprises informed NCLAT
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday informed the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that it has entered into a settlement agreement with IndusInd Bank, inching a step closer to its deal with Sony Pictures (Culver Max Entertainment). A detailed order in the matter is awaited.
