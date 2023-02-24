Zee Learn ropes in Manish Rastogi for CEO post effective from Feb 24
- As per the regulatory filing, Rastogi has been a dynamic and accomplished corporate leader for the last 32 years with rich experience in managing P&L, Strategy, and Marketing across blue-chip companies in different industries.
Zee Learn, the education business of Zee Entertainment, on Wednesday, appointed Manish Rastogi as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company with effect from February 24, 2023. Rastogi's experience cuts across sectors, as diverse as education, retail, automobiles, and telecom.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×