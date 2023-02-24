Zee Learn ropes in Manish Rastogi for CEO post effective from Feb 24

Siti Networks (a sister concern of ZEEL) had taken a loan from IndusInd bank wherein ZEEL stood as a guarantor. Since Siti Networks was unable to pay, IndusInd bank invoked the guarantee and made ZEE a party to it. The amount under consideration is Rs831 million. Apart from IndusInd bank, ZEE is said to have contingent claims from two more entities that are still under dispute.