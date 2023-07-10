Zee merger case: NCLT reserves verdict

comScore
 1 min read 10 Jul 2023, 11:12 PM IST Priyanka Gawande

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal has reserved its order on the proposed merger between Zee Entertainment Enterprise and Sony Pictures. The merger has faced opposition from financial creditors due to unpaid dues. Zee argued that the merger should not be punished for the group's debts. The NCLT had previously directed the stock exchanges to reassess the merger's non-compete clauses. The matter is now with the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal. The Securities Appellate Tribunal has rejected a stay on a Sebi order against Punit Goenka and Subhash Chandra.

Mumbai: The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal has reserved its order on the proposed merger between Zee Entertainment Enterprise and Sony Pictures (Culver max Entertainment), according to people familiar with the matter.

The merger has so far been opposed by the financial creditors like Axis Finance, IDBI Bank and JC Flower ARC, on grounds that Zee had not paid their outstanding dues.

Appearing for ZEE, senior counsel Janak Dwarkadas said that the public shareholding of ZEE is 96.01%, of which 70% is by public institutions.

“Promoters will come and go, but you cannot punish 96% of shareholders because you have a claim against the group entity or Mr. Chandra, or when there’s an order against Mr. Goenka," he argued.

“The merger is with the subsidiary of a global conglomerate, whose net worth is $113 billion. Are we seriously suggesting that for objections on debt of 1,000 crore, Sony is going to do all this? It is a ridiculous argument," he added.

On 11 May, the NCLT had in its order directed the National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange to reconsider their approvals, reassess and validate non-compete clauses of the merger, after the Securities and Exchange Board of India, asked the exchanges to put on the tribunal’s ex-parte order on record in the Shirpur Gold Refinery fund diversion case, which led to further road blocks for one of the biggest merger deals in the media and entertainment space.

Aggrieved by the order ZEE then approached the appeals court seeking relief in the matter.

Thereafter, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) set aside the 11 May order of the NCLT.

On Monday, a bench led by Justice Subba Rao heard both the parties in detail and reserved his verdict in the matter.

Meanwhile, SAT has rejected a stay on Punit Goenka and Subhash Chandra’s plea that challenged the Sebi order which barred the duo from holding any key managerial directorship in any listed entities. The SAT order is likely to be challenged before the top court on Tuesday.

