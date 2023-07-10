Zee merger case: NCLT reserves verdict

Zee merger case: NCLT reserves verdict1 min read 10 Jul 2023, 11:12 PM IST
The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal has reserved its order on the proposed merger between Zee Entertainment Enterprise and Sony Pictures. The merger has faced opposition from financial creditors due to unpaid dues. Zee argued that the merger should not be punished for the group's debts. The NCLT had previously directed the stock exchanges to reassess the merger's non-compete clauses. The matter is now with the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal. The Securities Appellate Tribunal has rejected a stay on a Sebi order against Punit Goenka and Subhash Chandra.
Mumbai: The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal has reserved its order on the proposed merger between Zee Entertainment Enterprise and Sony Pictures (Culver max Entertainment), according to people familiar with the matter.
