Zee moves NCLAT against NCLT order on Invesco's plea for EGM

NCLT had earlier said the matter of the dispute is simple - whether the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) requisition is valid or not and it cannot give Zee Entertainment Enterprises 'weeks and weeks' of time for filing its reply to the same. "Orders cannot be passed with an opportunity of filing a counter... and we are of the view that minimum opportunity time should be given," the tribunal, comprising Bhaskara Pantula Mohan and Narendra Kumar Bhola, said in an oral order. The tribunal has adjourned the proceedings for hearing on October 7.