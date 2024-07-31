Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Zee on track with healthy growth momentum on margin profile: Punit Goenka

Zee on track with healthy growth momentum on margin profile: Punit Goenka

Lata Jha

  • Goenka expects gradual growth in linear television in the coming quarters, while digital revenue from the video streaming platform ZEE5 remains stable.

Goenka plans to take direct oversight of key business areas to encourage cross-functional collaboration. (Image: X)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is on track with healthy growth momentum on margin profile, according to chief executive and managing director Punit Goenka.

Speaking during an earnings call on Wednesday, Goenka highlighted that the company, which has reduced its workforce by an estimated 15% as it moves towards a leaner management structure, is benefiting from improved operational performance.

“With a firm grip on costs, we hope to maintain a healthy margin improvement rate. Our focus remains on achieving objectives of frugality, optimization, and quality," Goenka said.

Read this | Punit Goenka acquires Maverick Media to build single-screen theatres

He noted that while there are positive signs in the advertising market, recovery remains slow, particularly in rural areas. Additionally, advertising for general entertainment was impacted by the ongoing general elections and sports events.

On the subscription front, Goenka expects gradual growth in linear television in the coming quarters, while digital revenue from the video streaming platform ZEE5 remains stable.

Zee reported a profit of 125.7 crore for the first quarter of FY25, a significant increase from 3.9 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda for the quarter stood at 271.7 crore, with a margin of 12.8%. Operating revenue increased 7.4% year-on-year to 2,130.5 crore, though domestic advertising revenue fell 3.6%, hit by the general elections and sports broadcasting.

The company's board has approved a new organizational structure proposed by Goenka, leading to several senior-level departures, including Rahul Johri, president of business; Punit Misra, president of content and international markets; Nitin Mittal, president and group chief technology officer; and Shariq Patel, chief business officer at Zee Studios.

Goenka has taken direct control of the domestic broadcast business and plans to leverage synergies across Zee's core segments, which include broadcast, digital, movies, and music. This restructuring aims to foster cross-functional collaboration and streamline operations.

Also read | After spurning Zee, Sony sets sights on aha

This comes after after Sony Group Corp., the parent company of Sony Pictures Networks India, now Culver Max Entertainment, and Bangla Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. terminated their $10-billion merger agreement with Zee on 22 January. Sony has sought $90 million in damages, alleging a breach of conditions by Zee. The merger would have been among the largest in India's media and entertainment sector before it was called off.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. She loves movies and spends a lot of her free time in theatres, which makes her job both fun and a bit of a challenge given that entertainment news often just talks about the glamorous side of things. Lata, on the other hand, tries to find and report on themes and trends in the entertainment world that most people don't notice, even though a lot of people in her country are really into movies. She’s a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.
