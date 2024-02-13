Zee plans to cut costs, reduce overlaps after merger with Sony collapses
On Tuesday, the company said its net profit dipped by 6.4% to ₹53.4 crore in the third quarter of FY24 from ₹57 crore in the same period a year ago. Operating revenue stood at ₹2,045.7 crore, compared to ₹2,108.8 crore a year ago.
New Delhi: Media and entertainment company Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is charting a three-pronged approach – cutting costs, reducing overlaps between businesses, and enhancing quality to regain margins – after its merger with Sony Pictures Entertainment collapsed, managing director and CEO Punit Goenka said in an earnings call on Tuesday.