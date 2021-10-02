Zee rejects Invesco demand to call EGM

“There is a reason why every board has NRC. It is the NRC that interviews every new director who needs to be inducted on the board. Now the request being made here (by Invesco) is somewhere trying to circumvent this entire process. And it is not only one or two directors but half of the board’s composition that will be changed. So it was a unanimous decision by the board that this demand is clearly not in accordance with the current laws," a lawyer privy to the development said, requesting anonymity.