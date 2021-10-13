Zee Enterprises in its fiery response to Invesco's open letter, saying the shareholder's actions of the past few weeks including open letters against the company and their general lack of transparency, is more than reasoned enough to believe that their actions are motivated by concerns entirely extraneous to any corporate governance issue.

Responding to Invesco's demand on the need to evaluate deal with Sony, Zee said that all shareholders, including Invesco will get the opportunity to evaluate and consider the deal with Sony.

"In the meantime, we urge Invesco to stop publishing half truths about the proposed deal in the media and let the Board and the management work towards finalizing this deal," Zee said in a filing.

Zee has also responded to Invesco's two specific objections in relation to the proposed deal with Sony: On the non-compete fee and increase of promoter group's stake to 20%.

On non-compete fee raised by Invesco, Zee said transfer of 2.11% shares in merged entity to Zee Group will be a secondary transfer and will not be dilutive to any shareholders.

Slamming Invesco for casting unsubstantiated aspersions on the management, Zee said five out of the six existing independent directors on the Board have been appointed after Invesco's investment in 2019 and that Invesco was consulted and their views were positively considered at the time of making such appointments.

Earlier during the day, Reliance said it has proposed a deal with Zee to merge media entities but did not plan any hostile takeover. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate said that it regrets being drawn into the dispute between Zee and Invesco.

