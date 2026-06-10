Zee secures 12+ brands for FIFA World Cup 2026 ads; Apple, Mahindra and Diageo lead list

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has partnered with more than 12 brands across sectors such as auto, FMCG, BFSI, beverages, technology and lifestyle for its coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, underscoring strong advertiser interest in the global football tournament ahead of the event.

Mahindra has signed on as the co-presenting sponsor, while Diageo has come aboard as the co-powered by sponsor. The broadcaster has also attracted sponsorship commitments from several major brands, including Apple, Pernod Ricard and Mondelez, that have associated with the event across platforms, according to an official press release.

Zee said it has witnessed strong advertiser demand from brands, attributing the interest to customised marketing solutions and integrated engagement opportunities across its television and digital platforms. With more than 12 brands already on board and discussions underway with additional advertisers, the company said it has built a major commercial momentum ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The company plans to leverage its sports television network, Unite8 Sports and streaming platform Zee 5 to maximise audience reach and engagement during the event. The combined offering is expected to provide advertisers access to football fans across multiple screens and formats.

Integrated advertising opportunities The broadcaster said brands will be able to get access to audiences through packages which include television, digital platforms, connected TV (CTV), social and on-ground integrations.

“Zee 5 and Unite8 Sports have designed a holistic, cross-platform strategy that enables partners to tap into the full fan journey through on-air integrations during live matches and studio programming, digital-first innovations, storytelling driven by fan narratives and on-ground activations across key markets,” the company said in the release.

It added that “this strategy allows advertisers to unlock unprecedented scale while maintaining flexibility to create bespoke campaigns tailored to specific business goals, audience segments and category requirements.”

Speaking about the associations, Sandeep Mehrotra, chief operating officer of advertisement revenue at Zee Entertainment Enterprises said, “We are delighted to garner an extremely encouraging response from brands across categories, which further reflects the immense potential of football and the FIFA World Cup 2026, as a key sport in India.