Zee secures 12+ brands for FIFA World Cup 2026 ads; Apple, Mahindra and Diageo lead list

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has partnered with more than 12 brands across sectors such as auto, FMCG, BFSI, beverages, technology and lifestyle for its coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, underscoring strong advertiser interest in the global football tournament ahead of the event.

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Mahindra has signed on as the co-presenting sponsor, while Diageo has come aboard as the co-powered by sponsor. The broadcaster has also attracted sponsorship commitments from several major brands, including Apple, Pernod Ricard and Mondelez, that have associated with the event across platforms, according to an official press release.

Zee said it has witnessed strong advertiser demand from brands, attributing the interest to customised marketing solutions and integrated engagement opportunities across its television and digital platforms. With more than 12 brands already on board and discussions underway with additional advertisers, the company said it has built a major commercial momentum ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The company plans to leverage its sports television network, Unite8 Sports and streaming platform Zee 5 to maximise audience reach and engagement during the event. The combined offering is expected to provide advertisers access to football fans across multiple screens and formats.

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Integrated advertising opportunities The broadcaster said brands will be able to get access to audiences through packages which include television, digital platforms, connected TV (CTV), social and on-ground integrations.

“Zee 5 and Unite8 Sports have designed a holistic, cross-platform strategy that enables partners to tap into the full fan journey through on-air integrations during live matches and studio programming, digital-first innovations, storytelling driven by fan narratives and on-ground activations across key markets,” the company said in the release.

It added that “this strategy allows advertisers to unlock unprecedented scale while maintaining flexibility to create bespoke campaigns tailored to specific business goals, audience segments and category requirements.”

Speaking about the associations, Sandeep Mehrotra, chief operating officer of advertisement revenue at Zee Entertainment Enterprises said, “We are delighted to garner an extremely encouraging response from brands across categories, which further reflects the immense potential of football and the FIFA World Cup 2026, as a key sport in India.

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"Leveraging the robust capabilities across our linear and digital platforms, we have built an unmatched offering for advertisers that enables them to be a part of the entire fan journey, from discovery to engagement. Our integrated model is aimed at delivering stronger brand recall and measurable outcomes that combine scale with storytelling. We remain confident that FIFA World Cup 2026 on ‘Z’ will set a new benchmark for sports monetisation across the country.”

About the Author Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and busine...Read More ✕ Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience.



While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments.



She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies.



Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging.



Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.