Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE), the Indian homegrown entertainment network, said Monday that it has settled its payment dispute with operational creditor, the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS).

In January, the artists’ body had filed a petition at the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against ZEE, seeking payment of over 211.41 crore.

ZEE informed bourses in a late evening filing that the issue has been resolved with the two parties entering a “mutual settlement agreement" and that IPRS has agreed to withdraw the insolvency petition.

“The company (ZEE) and IPRS have mutually entered into the settlement agreement today on such agreed terms by which all disputes and claims have been settled between the company and IPRS and accordingly IPRS has agreed to withdraw the aforesaid insolvency petition filed by them," ZEE said.

While ZEE did not disclose the settlement amount, it said the settlement terms are as per agreement and there is no penalty paid and no material impact on the financial position of company.

The ZEE spokesperson did not respond to Mint’s queries, while IPRS CEO Rakesh Nigam remained unavailable till press time Monday.

IPRS works to legitimize the use of copyrighted music by music users by issuing them licences and collecting royalties from music users, for and on behalf of IPRS members, which include authors, composers and publishers of music. Royalty thus collected is distributed amongst members after deducting IPRS’s administrative costs.

IPRS had made a total demand of 211,41,82,521 towards royalty payable for utilisation of “literary and musical works."

However, ZEE maintained that there was a pre-existing dispute between the parties on claimed amount and that the claim was not in consonance with interpretation of the law on point of payment of royalties for “literary and musical works“ by Delhi High Court.

Last month, the dedicated bankruptcy court admitted an insolvency petition against ZEE filed by its financial creditor IndusInd Bank, under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). However, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) stayed the order and listed it for 29 March.

