ZEE settles royalty dues issue with artists’ body IPRS2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 12:28 AM IST
- In January, the artists’ body had filed a petition at the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against ZEE, seeking payment of over ₹211.41 crore.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE), the Indian homegrown entertainment network, said Monday that it has settled its payment dispute with operational creditor, the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS).
