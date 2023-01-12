Zee signs Paytm, Kurkure Playz, two others as sponsors for ILT20

Zee signs Paytm, Kurkure Playz, two others as sponsors for ILT202 min read . 02:02 PM IST
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), the official broadcast partner of DP World International League T20 (DP World ILT20), has signed Paytm, Kurkure Playz, Kent RO, and Gulf Oil as sponsors.
The broadcaster said it has for now mainly on-boarded advertisers from these consumer categories. "This is a significant milestone for the global cricketing league and testifies its inherent differentiation in terms of quality of league’s players, 6 franchise brand power and our platform’s massive strength," it said in a statement. The inaugural season begins 13 January.
This is the broadcaster's re-entry into the sports broadcast business.
Rahul Johri, the company's president, business for South Asia said, “We would like to extend a warm welcome to all our partners. We are delighted with the overwhelming response for the inaugural edition. We are committed to take this cricketing extravaganza to our global audiences and firmly believe that the league will emerge as one of the biggest and most-popular global cricketing events."
Mahesh Gupta, the chairman and managing director of Kent RO Systems said:
“We are excited to be part of the ILT20 for our brand 'Kuhl' fans. We are quite hopeful that the network will put in their best and their experience of sports to make this league a huge success."
Amit Gheji, head of Marketing, Gulf Oil India, said: “We resonate with this league as both entities display a passion for the sport. The company has been a constant supporter of performance sports – be it motorsports or cricket, where we have signed up eminent cricket personalities as our brand ambassadors."
Earlier this month, the broadcaster launched its 'Har Ball Bawaal' campaign film, featuring actor Shah Rukh Khan. The film captures the passion and ambition of cricket players along with the fan frenzy that surrounds T20 cricket.
They had also roped in rapper Badshah to produce the league’s anthem ‘Halla Halla’.
DP World ILT20 will broadcast on 10 linear TV channels and stream on its OTT platform Zee5. The tournament will have 84 international cricketers from across the world, like Joe Root, Alex Hales, Imran Tahir, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Kieron Pollard and Wanindu Hasaranga, alongside UAE’s cricketers.
The inaugural edition includes six teams – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates, and Sharjah Warriors.