Zee, Sony to make one last try to save the merger
Sony Pictures Entertainment and Zee Entertainment Enterprises have agreed to extend the deadline for their $10bn merger by 30 days after failing to find common ground in negotiations.
Mumbai: Facing a Thursday deadline to complete their $10-billion mega-merger that has plodded along for two years, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd have chosen to give themselves some more time, two persons directly aware of the matter said. The development comes after Sony and Zee failed to find common ground despite protracted discussions, securing regulatory approvals, and spending over ₹300 crore in merger-related expenses.