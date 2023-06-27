Zee vs Sebi: Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) to hear Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka’s plea today1 min read 27 Jun 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Zee Entertainment CEO Punit Goenka's plea challenging the SEBI interim order barring him from holding director or key managerial positions in listed companies will be heard by the Securities Appellate Tribunal on June 27
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on June 26 said that it will hear Zee Entertainment Enterprises MD and CEO Punit Goenka’s plea challenging the SEBI interim order that bars them from holding the position of a director or key managerial personnel in any listed company on June 27.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×