The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on June 26 said that it will hear Zee Entertainment Enterprises MD and CEO Punit Goenka’s plea challenging the SEBI interim order that bars them from holding the position of a director or key managerial personnel in any listed company on June 27.

Last week, the SAT has refused to give any interim relief to Essel Group chairman Subash Chandra and his son Punit Goenka after the markets regulator barred them from holding the position of a director or key managerial personnel in any listed company for allegedly siphoning off funds of the media firm.

After this, Zee Entertainment Enterprises challenged the Sebi order at SAT.

On June 19, the counsel for Zee Entertainment Enterprises said the market regulator had no evidence beyond the bank statements to prove the allegations of round-tripping of funds and that Sebi cannot pass an ex-parte order.

The counsel said Zee Entertainment Enterprises wanted a stay on the Sebi order.

Sony-Zee merger to go through says Punit Goenka

The merger between ZEE Entertainment and the Indian unit of Japan's Sony will go through, "whether or not" he is the CEO of the merged company, Punit Goenka told the Economic Times in an interview.

The India markets regulator has imposed a one-year ban on Subhash Chandra and Goenka for being actively involved in diverting company funds to the group's related entities, raising questions on the future of the Zee-Sony merger.

Goenka was set to become the merged entity's managing director and CEO, leading a $10 billion TV enterprise.

"The ZEE-Sony merger holds immense significance, regardless of my position as CEO. The resulting entity will be under Sony's control, and they have chosen to retain me as a promoter, MD, and CEO," Goenka told the Economic Times.

