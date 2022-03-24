Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on Thursday welcomed the decision by Invesco Developing Markets Fund to support merger with Sony.

On Thursday, ZEE shares soared over 17% in noon deals at ₹299.90 apiece on NSE.

Earlier during the day, Invesco, the largest shareholder in the ZEE, said it will support the Zee-Sony merger deal and has decided not to pursue the call for ZEEL EGM to remove Managing Director and CEO Punit Goenka and two independent directors.

The company said it will support the merger, contending the "deal in its current form has great potential for Zee shareholders" but added if it is not completed as currently proposed, Invesco retains the right to requisition a fresh EGM.

Two days after the Bombay High Court ruled that Invesco's call for EGM was legally valid, the investment firm in a statement said, "Since we announced our intention to requisition an EGM and add six independent directors to Zee's Board of Directors, Zee has entered into a merger agreement with Sony. We continue to believe this deal in its current form has great potential for Zee shareholders".

"We welcome the decision by Invesco and OFI Global China Fund LLC. for its belief in the true potential of the proposed merger with Sony and for its faith in the management’s approach," ZEE said in a filing.

As the company takes the required steps forward in seeking all the regulatory approvals as mandated by law, to complete the proposed merger, it continues to seek the required valuable support from all its stakeholders, it said.

ZEE further said Invesco has been an integral part of the company's overall value-creation journey for almost two decades and that it acknowledges this support.

"Under the able guidance of its esteemed Board and the strategic approach undertaken by its management, the company remains focused on the completion of the proposed merger with Sony, which is in the best interest of all the stakeholders," ZEE said.

