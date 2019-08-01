ZEE5 partners with Israel-based AI video enhancement startup Minute.ly

New Delhi: ZEE5, the video streaming platform owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), has announced a strategic partnership with Israel-based artificial intelligence (AI) driven video enhancement company Minute.ly. The streaming service has integrated Minute.ly’s AI tool to enrich its platform’s video content, maximizing user engagement, improving overall video views and site traffic, and expanding ZEE5’s reach, it said in a statement.

With Minute.ly’s AI tool, ZEE5 can predict user engagement, which will ultimately affect its video revenue. The company’s patented video optimization algorithm automatically identifies peak moments from any video on site by analyzing the visual content and its performance. It also provides insights regarding user interests, enabling content creators to know what viewers watch and connect with.

“India is a unique market in terms of the audience demography and the preferences that run through the length and breadth of the country. At ZEE5, our core focus is to get the best of technology, data and content to culminate into an enriching personal viewing experience for a consumer. With Minute.ly’s AI tool, we will only better our understanding of a consumer’s video consumption pattern and serve them with the best of content anytime, anywhere," Rajneel Kumar, business head expansion projects and head of products, ZEE5 India, said in a statement.

By replacing static thumbnails with automated dynamic video preview thumbnails (APVs) using one of Minute.ly’s AI tools, ZEE5 has increased its overall click-through-rate (CTR) by 37% and extended its reach as users browse for more content on the website, the company said.

“With the explosion of OTT, it’s become crucial to best utilize video content to reach, engage and entertain the right audiences effectively. We’re proud to have been chosen by ZEE5 to strengthen their content performance, enhance the retention rate of the average viewer on site and make their pages explode with life with our engaging solutions," Amit Golan, CEO and co-founder of Minute.lysaid in a statement.